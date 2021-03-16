Peacock Orders Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Starring Natasha Lyonne to Series

The first television series from Rian Johnson (Knives Out) is an hour-long mystery coming to Peacock.

The streaming service has given Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), a straight-to-series 10-episode order. No additional details have been revealed about the series from T-Street and MRC Television.

But we can gather a couple hints from Johnson’s statement: “I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”

“Rian Johnson’s distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can’t wait for audiences to delve into each case,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added. “Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive.”

“Rian is a gifted writer and director who draws you in with his unique approach to mystery,” MRC Television President Elise Henderson said.

Johnson is creator, writer, and director on Poker Face. He will also serve as executive producer with partner Ram Bergman and T-Street television president Nena Rodrigue. (Johnson and Bergman launched T-Street in 2019.) Lyonne will also executive produce via her Animal Pictures along with co-executive producers Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

My elaborate ruse to hang out more with @nlyonne. And it WORKED! https://t.co/Pw0uL93bb8 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 16, 2021

In addition to Russian Doll, Lyonne’s TV credits include Big Mouth, Orange Is the New Black, and The Simpsons.

Poker Face, TBA, Peacock