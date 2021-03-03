Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard to Host — and Compete in — ‘Family Game Fight’ Game Show on NBC

Married couple and comedy stars Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are teaming up for the first time with a new project: NBC’s Family Game Fight, which has been picked up for 10 episodes.

The funny duo will host and compete in the one-hour game show, which is described as testing brains, brawn, and family bonds. In each episode they’ll spit up and be “adopted” into families of four to compete in a series of fun games for the chance to win a big cash prize. The show is inspired by their antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — plus Bell and Shepard share a fond memory of game nights.

“For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends,” Bell said in a statement. “He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he’s a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I’m so excited to host Family Game Fight and play all day with my best friend.”

“Kristen is my favorite human to work with,” Shepard said. “She’s the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I’ve ever had. She’s also incredibly fun to look at.”

“Their energy is infectious, their comedic sensibility comes so naturally, and their transparency about their relationship is what makes them so relatable and lovable,” Jenny Groom, executive vp of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said of the couple.

Joining Bell and Shepard as executive producers are DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell, and Brooke Karzen.

