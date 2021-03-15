‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Sam Takes Cap’s Shield for a Spin in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is following in the footsteps Captain America’s (Chris Evans) in the latest trailer released ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s series premiere on Disney+.

The biggest question raised is, who will take on Steve Roger’s signature red, white, and blue shield for themselves? Sam’s getting some practice in, but in the promo he tells Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) that “it feels like it belongs to someone else.”

“That shield represents a lot of things to a lot of people,” counters Bucky, who was also childhood friends with Steve back in the day.

The unlikely duo of Sam and Bucky are taking on some new adventures as a new global threat emerges. But can they rise to the challenge? “Symbols are nothing without the women and men that give them meaning,” Sam says in the trailer, but will that stop the public from imposing Captain America’s role on someone else?

Also get a tease of Wyatt Russell in the role of John Walker, a.k.a. U.S .Agent, who is chosen by the U.S. government to fill the role left behind by Steve Rogers. But that’s not all the new trailer is teasing as Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) gets caught up in the action ahead.

Also joining Mackie, Stan, VanCamp, and Russell are stars Daniel Brühl, Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, and Danny Ramirez. Don’t miss the action, new characters, and witty “coworker” banter between Sam and Bucky in the trailer below.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Series Premiere, Friday, March 19, Disney+