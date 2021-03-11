‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Opposites Attract in Behind-the-Scenes Look (VIDEO)

Talk about an odd couple. Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes haven’t always gotten along, but they’re going to have to as they team up in Marvel’s next Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In anticipation of the show’s March 19 premiere, Marvel has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes look at the action and working relationship between the characters in a featurette. The more Sam and Bucky bicker, the more we love this unlikely pair of co-workers.

“It’s an example of opposites attract,” teases Mackie between filming. “We couldn’t be more different.” Referring to the characters onscreen, Marvel gives viewers a taste of Mackie and Stan’s onscreen chemistry in the segment, below.

“There are definitely days where I feel like he’s gonna kill me,” Stan says laughing. “He’s like when you have a fly in your house and he just won’t go away. But we have a very good dynamic.”

“We have fun with each other and that carries into these characters,” Mackie adds, promising plenty of moments to look forward to. Along with the actors’ side commentary, the featurette offers a peek at some scenes where Sam and Bucky get on each other’s nerves.

Viewers will see this reflected in the duo’s global adventure as they test their abilities and patience across action-packed episodes. Joining them for the ride are stars Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp who reprise their roles as Zemo and Sharon Carter. Meanwhile, Wyatt Russell joins the mix as John Walker, a character who has yet to be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Don’t miss the sneak peek, below, and tune in on March 19 for the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Series Premiere, Friday, March 19, Disney+