Ranking Disney+’s Marvel Series So Far – Which Is the Best? (POLL)

Marvel has been one busy property in 2021 as they launched five new series on Disney+ over the past several months, and while fans are eagerly bingeing the hits, it’s clear that there are some titles that lead the pack in terms of quality and intrigue.

While each show has been its own exciting adventure so far and everyone is entitled to their own opinions, we’re ranking five Marvel’s Disney+ titles — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye — that have been released so far. But we also want to hear from readers.

Check out the ranking, below, and let us know which Marvel series has been your favorite so far on the streaming platform by casting a vote in the poll and sounding off in the comments section.

5. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Who doesn’t love Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan)? Their banter was enough to make this a memorable six-episode outing, but the show’s lack of divergence from Marvel’s usual script was its biggest downfall. While Bucky’s struggles with overcoming his past and Sam’s taking up of the Captain America mantle are certainly noteworthy, old tropes of turning former “villains” like Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and former allies like Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) into possible foes feels a little stale by comparison. Ultimately, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a great time, but it feels more like a stepping stone on the way to reaching Captain America 4.

4. What If…?

Sure, it’s animation, but Marvel’s What If…? put a new spin on old tales from the MCU with the help of some live-action stars’ voices. Most notably, the first season served as Chadwick Boseman‘s final performance as T’Challa following his death, offering viewers a peek into what life would be like if he’d become Star-Lord rather than Peter Quill. While it did feel at times that this series was retreading old ground, the introduction of Peggy’s Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) among many others was fun enough to edge out the competition of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for our number four spot.

3. Hawkeye

The series may be called Hawkeye after Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton, but so far, Hailee Steinfeld is stealing the show as Kate Bishop. What can we say? We love a good origin story (or two) and Hawkeye is delivering as we discover Kate’s connection to the 2012 attack on New York City and Clint’s hero role that inspired her to take up archery. Then there’s the reality that Clint’s time spent as Ronin could shatter the image she has of him. Still streaming, there are so many elements to this rather low-key affair of a series that is still exciting with a good action sequence sprinkled in among the Christmas-themed shenanigans of Clint and Kate in a post-Blip world. As more characters are introduced, it feels like this series is expanding the MCU for the better, and while it could easily move up in the ranking once it wraps, for now, it lands at Number 3 on our list.

2. Loki

Despite Tom Hiddleston‘s years-long role as Loki in the Marvel movies that came before his self-titled series, this show gave viewers an entirely new perspective on the Trickster God as he crossed paths with the Time Variance Authority. Loki essentially gets a do-over at character development as he’s plucked from New York City in 2012 and is forced to answer for his time-traversing actions without his magic readily available in the TVA. Along with introducing this new world, viewers also meet Owen Wilson‘s Mobius along with Loki’s many variants, including Sophia Di Martino‘s Sylvie.

It’s a wacky adventure that’s also filled with high stakes and mesmerizing chemistry between the characters that made it difficult to keep from streaming the minute each episode dropped. The promise of a second season and the ramifications Season 1 will have on the MCU as a whole make Loki one of Marvel’s best Disney+ outings so far. And with more episodes on the horizon, we can only begin to ponder the possibilities of what lies ahead.

1. WandaVision

The first is best in this case as WandaVision dominated the TV landscape upon premiering in early 2021. The MCU has delivered plenty of heartbreaking moments over the years, but the anguish and grief felt by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in this series were palpable. Picking up in the New Jersey suburb of Westview, WandaVision‘s sitcom TV lens was both intriguing and confounding as viewers tried understanding the truth behind Wanda and Vision’s (Paul Bettany) reality. Adding their nosy neighbor and secret witch Agatha Harkness/Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) into the mix only made for more exciting revelations regarding Wanda’s future as the Scarlet Witch.

Transforming the fabric of reality, the show gave a true understanding of just how powerful Wanda is as she held Westview under her trance within the Hex. And while there was the inclusion of Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, it was the introduction of adult Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and her newly-acquired powers that has us curious about the MCU’s future. Needless to say, this series set a high benchmark (and Emmy nomination count) that all other Disney+ Marvel series have yet to meet.

So, what do you think of the ranking? Let us know what your favorite Marvel series on Disney+ is in the poll.