‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Begins Production, Plus New Cast Members Announced (VIDEO)

Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) are finally about to boldly go where no one has gone before: Production on the newest Star Trek series on Paramount+ has started.

The streaming service has also announced new cast additions to the Starship Enterprise on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to join Mount, Romijn, and Peck, whose characters fans met in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2: Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, and Melissa Navia will join the crew.

All the series regulars shared their excitement in a new video about production beginning. And how better to do one than by delivering the introduction in the 1960s’ Star Trek series: “Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no one has gone before.”

“Stepping back onto the Enterprise will always feel like a dream come true,” Romijn says.

Gooding adds, “To sit there and to look around and to see everything, it felt so real and it was so magical.”

Watch the video for more:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will follow Pike, Spock, and Number One “in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy,” Paramount+ teases.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman wrote — with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet — and directed the series premiere. Joining Goldman, Alonso Myers, Kurtzman, and Lumet as executive producers are Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez are co-executive producers.

Strange New Worlds joins the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+ that also includes: Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, TBA, Paramount+