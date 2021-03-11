‘NCIS’ Adds Katrina Law in Recurring Role in Season 18’s Final Episodes

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) team is crossing paths with REACT (Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team) again.

Katrina Law will recur as NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight on NCIS and appear in this season’s last two episodes, Deadline reports. If the procedural drama is renewed for Season 19, she could become a series regular.

Described as “formidable” as well as “sharp, athletic and tough,” her specialty is hostage negotiation. Does that hint at what fans might see when they meet her?

“She was raised by a single mother and had to fight for everything in life and is damn good at it,” her character description continues. She’s “fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor.” Her husband stays at home with their infant son.

Law is technically already part of the universe that includes NCIS. She starred as Quinn Liu in the final season of Hawaii Five-0, which has crossed over with NCIS: Los Angeles. Also connected to those series: NCIS: New Orleans, JAG, MacGyver, Magnum P.I. (Law is pictured as Quinn below during a crossover), and Scorpion.

Law’s casting and possible involvement in the show’s future comes after NCIS bid adieu to one of its series regulars. Maria Bello, who joined as forensic psychologist Jack Sloane in Season 15, and exited in the March 2 episode, “True Believer.”

In addition to Hawaii Five-0, Law’s TV credits include Arrow, The Oath, Sacred Lies, and Training Day.

