‘Ted Lasso’ Adds ‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘Catastrophe’ Actor Sarah Niles for Season 2 on Apple TV+
Ted Lasso fans, Season 2 of the award-winning Apple TV+ comedy is taking shape, which includes adding new cast members to its winning team.
Sarah Niles has reportedly been cast as Sharon, a sports psychologist who will work with the AFC Richmond team following their recent setbacks. According toDeadline, Niles is set to be a series regular alongside returning stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.
Critics' Choice Awards 2021 Complete List of TV Winners, From 'Ted Lasso' to 'The Crown' and Uzo Aduba
Niles is best known for her roles in I May Destroy You, Catastrophe, and Apple TV+’s comedy Trying. She could have a long run: Ted Lasso has been renewed for for Seasons 2 and 3.
Ted Lasso has been wiping up in the season’s early awards shows. At the Golden Globes, Sudeikis earned the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, and the show earned three honors at this year’s Critics Choice Awards on March 7: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Waddingham.
Production on Season 2 is currently underway across the pond. Season 1 saw U.S. college football coach Lasso head overseas with his hokey accent to lead the AFC Richmond soccer league with no experience in the sport, and a team owner (Waddingham) gunning for him to fail.
Stay tuned for additional casting news and Season 2 details as production continues.
Ted Lasso, Season 1, Streaming now, Apple TV+