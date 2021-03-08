‘Ted Lasso’ Adds ‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘Catastrophe’ Actor Sarah Niles for Season 2 on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso fans, Season 2 of the award-winning Apple TV+ comedy is taking shape, which includes adding new cast members to its winning team.

Sarah Niles has reportedly been cast as Sharon, a sports psychologist who will work with the AFC Richmond team following their recent setbacks. According toDeadline, Niles is set to be a series regular alongside returning stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

Niles is best known for her roles in I May Destroy You, Catastrophe, and Apple TV+’s comedy Trying. She could have a long run: Ted Lasso has been renewed for for Seasons 2 and 3.

Ted Lasso has been wiping up in the season’s early awards shows. At the Golden Globes, Sudeikis earned the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, and the show earned three honors at this year’s Critics Choice Awards on March 7: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Waddingham.

Production on Season 2 is currently underway across the pond. Season 1 saw U.S. college football coach Lasso head overseas with his hokey accent to lead the AFC Richmond soccer league with no experience in the sport, and a team owner (Waddingham) gunning for him to fail.

Stay tuned for additional casting news and Season 2 details as production continues.

Ted Lasso, Season 1, Streaming now, Apple TV+