Katie Couric Steps in as the First Female Guest Host on ‘Jeopardy!’

Jeopardy! welcomes its third guest host following the death of longtime fixture Alex Trebek as former Today and CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric steps into the spotlight.

Along with following in the footsteps of G.O.A.T. champion Ken Jennings and the show’s executive producer Mike Richards, Couric makes history as the show’s first female host. Kicking off Monday, March 8, she’ll host the game show until Friday, March 19.

Couric is just one of many celebrities asked to guest host. She’ll be followed by Dr. Mehmet Oz (March 22 – April 2), Aaron Rodgers (April 5 – April 16), and Anderson Cooper (April 19 – April 30). Guest hosts with unscheduled airdates include Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

As with all celebrity guest hosts, Couric’s appearance will culminate in a donation made to a charity of her choosing. In this instance, Stand Up to Cancer, which Couric co-foundedm will receive an amount equal to the cumulative winnings of all competitors appearing in her episodes.

A division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, Stand Up to Cancer raises funds in order to accelerate research to create new live-saving therapies and treatments. Funds raised during Couric’s run will be designated specifically for pancreatic cancer research through the organization.

Couric has big shoes to fill following the successful runs of Jennings and Richards, both of which garnered extreme fan support. Considering the lengthy lineup, it will be a while before the show selects a permanent host.

Tune-in over the next two weeks to see how she holds up against the unofficial competition.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, Check your local listings