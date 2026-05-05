‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Surprising Admission About Jamie Ding

Supportive host! Did Ken Jennings think that Jamie Ding would beat him on the Jeopardy! Leaderboard? Well, yes.

Ding, a law student and bureaucrat from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, won 31 games and $888,605 after getting the second-place prize of $3,000 in his last game. If he had won game 32, he would have been tied with James Holzhauer on the Leaderboard of Legends at number four for most consecutive games won.

Although Jennings, now host, sits at 74 games won and all-time winnings of $4,370,700, he believed that Ding would beat that. “I’m on the record that I think my record can be beaten. I think it can happen. I thought Jamie was the guy, actually,” he told USA Today.

“But as we’ve seen, all it takes is a few breaks in one game, and — next. We have a lot of great players, but we have a small number who can play better when the pressure gets dialed up, and he’s one of those.”

The outlet asked Jennings if he talked trash when Ding lost. “Absolutely not,” Jennings said. “I support all Jeopardy! players, but what I really zero in on is somebody who just loves the game and plays better under pressure because that’s what’s rare,” Jennings went on.

Jennings told TV Insider in July 2025 that he is “generally rooting for them to break my record.” “I like the idea that my record is breakable. I think that’s true, and I just want to be there firsthand and watch it if it happens,” he said.

“Everybody loses on Jeopardy! eventually. That’s the ironclad law.”

Behind Jennings is Amy Schneider with 40 games won, Matt Amodio with 38 games won, and then Holzhauer and Ding. Ding sits in fifth place for Highest Winnings in regular season play and eighth for All-Time winnings. Jennings is number one, and two, respectively. Brad Rutter sits at number one for All-Time with only $600,000 separating him from Jennings.

Jennings record for the most games has not been beaten in 21 years. But, he believes that it will be eventually, especially since being the host takes him out of the running for playing again.

Do you think Jennings record can ever be beaten? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock