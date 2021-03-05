Mike Richards Finishes Up ‘Jeopardy!’: See How He Did on Our Poll Rating His Performance

The results of TV Insider’s “How Is Mike Richards Doing” poll are in, and a majority of readers have given the Jeopardy!, temporary host a resounding “not bad!”

It’s not that people didn’t like the suave, experienced host and game-show executive producer, he just fell a little short in winning an endorsement to make him the late Alex Trebek‘s permanent replacement. Out of a total of 6,629 votes cast, 41% believe that Richards “should be the permanent host.” Following not far behind, 40% of those polled gave Richards an encouraging, “Good! He’s fitting in well.”

While Richards proved popular, it seems far more popular was first temporary guest host Ken Jennings. In our reader poll for the GOAT champion, he received more “yes” votes in favor of his becoming permanent replacement than Richards’ did votes in all categories combined.

The show is now preparing to welcome guest hosts including Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whittaker, Mayim Bialik, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Already some readers are having some strong reactions.

One reader writes, “[Richards] has done a great job as did Ken Jennings before him. I’ll miss the next few weeks of Jeopardy, I’m disappointed in the choices of Couric and Cooper and will not watch those episodes…not sure what the thought process was behind those invites! Alex kept politics out of Jeopardy.”

Another writes, “Someone like Richards or Ken Jennings should host the show since they have such a connection with Alex. I dread seeing these others on the list so much that I may not be able to watch.”

As a Jeopardy fan, I really like both Ken and now Mike as hosts. I know that others like Aaron Rodgers and Katie Couric and Mayim Bialik won’t be permanent hosts. But I really hope they consider either Ken or Mike permanently. and no Dr Oz kthxbye — Mary L (@mdl507) March 4, 2021

Of course, many other say only time will tell, and that any temp host must be given a chance.

Stay tuned for how the other hosts do, and whether any kind of buzz builds up about Richards or Jennings being the permanent replaement.

