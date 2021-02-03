TV Insider's Poll Results Are in — Did 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Ken Jennings Get the Thumb's Up?

It's been almost a month since Jeopardy!'s been on air without the late Alex Trebek, who will forever be missed. But it does seem as if the show's first guest host, Ken Jennings, is making quite the good impression.

Taking the helm on January 11, Jennings has moved smoothly into the temporary role, trading in the contestant buzzer for cue cards. (Other guest hosts on the horizon include Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik, and Anderson Cooper.)

After Jenning's had two weeks under his belt, we asked our readers to vote in a poll that rates the job he's doing with the hosting gig. And it seems like a win! As of the time of this posting, almost 11,000 poll participants voted "Good! He's fitting in well."

Meanwhile, 1,089 of those who participated (8%), believe Jennings is "Okay. He's a little awkward." Only 885 people (7%) voted "Not great. They should pick someone else." And a very small minority (2%) of those who participated are a bit indifferent, voting for "It doesn't matter, I just love the show regardless."

Let us know what you think of Jennings' performance so far in the comments below, and don't miss the upcoming guest hosts when they arrive later this season.

