Ken Jennings Continues Alex Trebek Tradition as He Returns to His Hometown

Keeping his legacy alive! Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shared that he continued a tradition that Alex Trebek did for many years. This one led him back to where he grew up.

“Alex Trebek, may his memory be a blessing, did 13 USO tours over the years. This week I’m in Korea for my first!” Jennings wrote on Instagram on May 5.

“Very excited to be back at Camp Casey for the first time in 35+ years. I don’t want to brag, but I’m getting equal billing with ‘Burger Sliders!'”

The photos in the post featured a poster for Inside Jeopardy! Live on Tour. It had a photo of Jennings, alongside a schedule, which included a photo with him, a photo op at a Jeopardy! podium, a live podcast, and interactive game sessions.

The ad was next to a sign for Warrior’s catering, which featured the burger sliders mentioned above. Jennings then shared photos he took with soldiers.

USO Tours are put together by the United Service Organizations, which brings celebrities, musicians, and athletes to military bases worldwide to boost morale. The tours usually include live performances, meet and greets, and interaction with the celebrities, as a reminder of home for deployed troops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

In this case, this tour in Korea featured a Jeopardy! podcast. According to Jennings’ Jeopardy! bio, he grew up in Seoul, South Korea, where has father worked as an attorney. Here, his love for Jeopardy! started when it was the only thing on TV to watch.

Trebek completed 13 tours within 30 years, according to the USO website. He went on his first tour in 1987, and they took him to many places, including South Korea, Iceland, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines, among others, where he met with service members and families.

He searched for contestants for the game show‘s “Salute to the Military Week.” Now, it appears Jennings is continuing the tradition.

Fans reacted to Jennings’ visit on his post. “This is so cool,” former contestant Drew Goins said.

“Man, you’re just doing everything right to honor Trebek’s legacy and memory; definitely a man befitting the title of Jeopardy! host!” a fan said.

“You are awesome!” said a third.

“This is fantastic!” one last fan wrote.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock