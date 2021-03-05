Edie Falco Cast as Hillary Clinton in FX’s ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

Impeachment: American Crime Storyhas found its Hillary Clinton in star Edie Falco, according to multiple reports.

Falco, whose acting chops have landed her starring roles on shows including Tommy, Nurse Jackie, and the Sopranos, has been cast as the former first lady for FX’s latest chapter of its American Crime Story anthology series from executive producer Ryan Murphy. Prior installments have included The People v. O.J. Simpsonand The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Falco joins previously announced stars Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Beanie Felstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge.

Announced in 2019, this take on American Crime Story is written by playwright Sarah Burgess and based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

The program follows the Clinton impeachment proceedings —the first take place in over a century — in which Jones, Lewinsky, and Tripp played key roles. Originally slated to debut around the 2020 presidential election, the series has experienced production delays due in part to the ongoing pandemic as well other scheduling issues.

This season of American Crime Story is executive produced by Burgess, Murphy, Paulson, Feldstein, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Hannah Fidell. Producers on the project include Lewinsky, Henrietta Conrad, and Jemima Khan.

