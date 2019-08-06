Sarah Paulson Helps FX Begin 'Impeachment' Process for Next 'American Crime Story'

What a Tripp!

FX has just announced that the third installment of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story will be called Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Written by playwright Sarah Burgess, this iteration of the limited series "unravels the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century" against then-President Bill Clinton. And yes, it stars Sarah Paulson.

During the network's presentations to the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, John Landgraf, the Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, stated that "FX’s American Crime Story franchise has become a cultural touchstone, providing greater context for stories that deserve greater understanding like the O.J. Simpson trial and saga, and Andrew Cunanan’s tragic crime spree which concluded with the assassination of Gianni Versace.

Landgraf continued, "Impeachment: American Crime Story will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency. We are grateful to Sarah Burgess for her brilliant adaptation, as well as Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Paulson and the rest of the creative team and cast.”

Paulson is set to star as Linda Tripp, along with Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky (who will also serve as a producer). Casting on the Clintons has not been announced, but there's plenty of time to get it right. The show — based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President — isn't set to return until fall 2020.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, Premiere, Sunday, September 27, 2020, FX