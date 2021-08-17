See the ‘Impeachment’ Cast in Character vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts

As the nation reeled from one impeachment scandal in 2020, Ryan Murphy and his collaborators were revisiting the last time a U.S. president was impeached, casting well-known stars to dramatize the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal for FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story.

And now, FX is giving viewers a glimpse at those actors in character with its new trailer for the upcoming series. The preview allows us to compare the star-studded cast to the real-life figures they’re playing (with the exception of Margo Martindale, who is only heard in the clip).

Written by Sarah Burgess and based on the Jeffrey Toobin book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the limited series will “explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency,” FX Networks and Productions chairman John Landgraf said in a statement when Impeachment was announced.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, Season Premiere, Tuesday, September 7, FX