See the ‘Impeachment’ Cast in Character vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts

Dan Clarendon
Impeachment: American Crime Story Cast, Bill Clinton, Clive Owen
As the nation reeled from one impeachment scandal in 2020, Ryan Murphy and his collaborators were revisiting the last time a U.S. president was impeached, casting well-known stars to dramatize the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal for FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story.

And now, FX is giving viewers a glimpse at those actors in character with its new trailer for the upcoming series. The preview allows us to compare the star-studded cast to the real-life figures they’re playing (with the exception of Margo Martindale, who is only heard in the clip).

Written by Sarah Burgess and based on the Jeffrey Toobin book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the limited series will “explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency,” FX Networks and Productions chairman John Landgraf said in a statement when Impeachment was announced.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, Season Premiere, Tuesday, September 7, FX

Clive Owen
Clive Owen

Owen won a Golden Globe in 2005 for his performance in the film Closer and has since starred in Sin City, Inside Man, and Children of Men on the big screen. On television, he led the cast of the Cinemax drama The Knick.

Bill Clinton
BillClinton served as 42nd president of the United States, holding the Oval Office from 1993 to 2001.

Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

Beanie Feldstein
Beanie Feldstein

Feldstein received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the 2019 comedy Booksmart and has also appeared in the film Lady Bird and the TV shows Will & Grace and What We Do in the Shadows.

Monica Lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky

Lewinsky, now an activist, had a sexual relationship with Clinton while she was a White House intern.

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Edie Falco
Edie Falco

Falco starred as Carmela Soprano on the HBO drama The Sopranos and the titular character on Showtime comedy-drama Nurse Jackie, earning six Emmy nominations for each role and winning four times.

Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton was First Lady of the United States during her husband’s presidency, then served as U.S. Senator from New York from 2001 to 2009 and Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013. She also ran for president in 2008 and 2016.

Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton
Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson

Paulson is a longtime Ryan Murphy collaborator who has appeared in his shows Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Feud: Bette and Joan, and Ratched—winning an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award along the way.

Linda Tripp
Linda Tripp

Tripp was a former White House employee who secretly recorded Lewinsky talking about her relationship with Clinton.

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Margo Martindale
Margo Martindale

Martindale won two Emmys for her recurring role on The Americans and one for her supporting role on Justified. She also voices “Beloved Character Actress Margo Martindale” on BoJack Horseman.

Lucianne Goldberg
Lucianne Goldberg

Goldberg is the literary agent who advised Tripp to record her conversations with Lewinsky.

Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford

Ashford starred in Wicked, Legally Blonde, and Kinky Boots on Broadway and got a Tony Award for her performance in a revival of You Can’t Take It With You. On TV, she starred in Masters of Sex and B Positive.

Paula Jones
Paula Jones

Jones is a former Arkansas state employee who sued Clinton for sexual harassment and prompted a deposition in which he denied having a sexual relationship with Lewinsky.

Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones
Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

Cobie Smulders
Cobie Smulders

Smulders starred in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother and the crime drama Stumptown, and she has played S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill in six Marvel films. She replaced GLOW star Betty Gilpin in the role of…

Ann Coulter
Ann Coulter

Coulter is a conservative pundit who assisted Jones in her lawsuit.

Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter
Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter

Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner

Eichner is the Emmy-nominated host of Billy on the Street who starred in the TV show Difficult People, recurred on Parks and Recreation, appeared in two seasons of American Horror Story, and voiced Timon in the remake of The Lion King.

Matt Drudge
Matt Drudge

Drudge, the founder of the Drudge Report, broke the news of the Lewinsky scandal.

Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge
Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

