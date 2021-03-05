‘Pose’ to End With Season 3 on FX — Find Out When the Series Finale Will Air

The groundbreaking series that put the spotlight on the legends, icons, and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture is coming to an end with its upcoming third season.

Pose‘s final run begins on FX on Sunday, May 2, with the first two of seven episodes, the network announced. The series finale will air on June 6.

In the final episodes, “it’s now 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca [Mj Rodriguez] who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide,” FX teases. “Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell [Billy Porter] contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

Pose made TV history when it debuted with the largest-ever cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, including Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, and Hailie Sahar. They star with Porter (the first openly gay man to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series), Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, and Jason A. Rodriguez.

The Peabody and AFI-winning series also features the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series and has a full roster of LGBTQ and POC behind-the-scenes as producers, writers, directors, and crew. Janet Mock was the first trans woman of color hired as a writer on a TV series and the first transgender woman of color to write and direct a TV episode.

“Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, our incomparable cast and their collaborators created a masterpiece and, in doing so, have left an indelible legacy that will open doors, new doors, for the trans community,” John Landgraf, Chairman, FX, said in a statement. “Pose has always been a family drama — one about acceptance and inclusion, pain and joy, struggle and perseverance and, most of all, love. The third and final season is a fitting and beautiful ending to this story.”

“This show made history behind and in front of the camera, and its legacy runs deep,” writer, director, co-creator, and executive producer Murphy added. “We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it.”

Pose was co-created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals. They executive produce with Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, and Janet Mock. Our Lady J is co-executive producer. Tanase Popa is supervising producer. Lou Eyrich, Jeff Dickerson, and Kip Myers are producers.

Pose, Third and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, May 2, 10/9c, FX