Cult Cater-Waiter Series ‘Party Down’ Revival in the Works at Starz

Ready to Party Down?

Starz is developing a six-part limited series revival of the comedy about a sextet of Hollywood wannabes catering in Los Angeles while hoping to catch their big breaks. The original series, which you can watch on Starz and the Starz app, aired two seasons, from 2009 to 2010.

The show’s executive producers Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, John Enbom (who will serve as showrunner), and Dan Etheridge are returning for the reboot.

There’s no word yet as to who will be in the show. The original starred Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Lizzy Caplan, and Megan Mullally.

“At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” Thomas said in a statement. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

“Before the cast of Party Down became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the STARZ series,” Christina Davis, president of Original Programming for Starz, added. “Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”