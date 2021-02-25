The Romance Continues: ‘Outlander’ EP ‘Optimistic’ About a Season 7 — and a Spinoff

Outlander fans have to wait a while until Season 6 arrives, but executive producer Ronald D. Moore has dropped a major clue that the show could go on.

“Conversations are underway on both Season 7 and on a spinoff, and I think we’re going to have good news on both those fronts before too long so I feel very optimistic about it,” Moore told The Hollywood Reporter.

There have been repeated rumblings about the Lord John Grey (David Berry) spinoff, as Diana Gabaldon, who wrote the book series on which Outlander is based, has also written a collection of novellas focused on the favorite character.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to say something about it before too long,” Moore added.

Last year, Starz exec Jeffrey Hirsch also hinted that more seasons and spinoff series were a strong possibility. It’s not surprising considering the romantic fantasy drama’s popularity. And the source material from the book series by author Diana Gabaldon extend far beyond what’s been portrayed so far.

Things with the Starz hit series tend to happen quickly; following Season 3, it was announced that it would be renewed for a whopping 3 more seasons.

Stay tuned for more details!

Outlander, Season 6, TBA, Starz