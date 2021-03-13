Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything You Need to Know About Paramount+

Looking for something new from streaming? We put a shine a light on the newly launched Paramount+, below.

What Is It?

On March 4, it became CBS All Access’ new name. The branding changed, but your favorites remain: You can still watch attorney Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) fight The Good Fightand see Star Trek: Picard‘sPatrick Stewart in space. Plus, thousands of episodes from the library, including I Love Lucy and Cheers, aren’t budging.

So, What’s New?

A whole lot. Paramount+ will roll out a robust slate of series, including a revival of Frasier starring Kelsey Grammer, a reboot of CBS procedural Criminal Minds and a series based on the ’80s hit Flashdance. Available at launch: The Real World Homecoming: New York, a reunion with the 1992 cast of the unscripted MTV sensation. On the movie front, Paramount+ will offer several originals (including a new take on Stephen King‘s eerie Pet Sematary) and also be the exclusive home to some Paramount theatrical titles 30 to 45 days after they hit cinemas, like the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise.

What Does It Cost?

About the same as CBS All Access: $6 per month for the base plan ($5 starting in June) and $10 for an ad-free experience, plus other perks like access to a livestream of CBS. (CBS All Access subscribers should see their memberships roll over.)

How Can I Watch?

Stream at paramountplus.com, download the app to Apple and Android mobile devices or watch on select smart TVs or through streaming devices like Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.