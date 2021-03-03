The original cast of The Real World — the groundbreaking reality show that premiered on MTV back in 1992 — is back, with the seven former roommates returning to their loft.

And once again, promises the first look (below) at the docuseries for Paramount+, we’ll “find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real.”

The premiere of The Real World Homecoming: New York debuts with the launch of the streaming service’s rebranding (from CBS All Access) on March 4. The six episodes, which will be released weekly on Thursdays, feature Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell.

The opening of the first episode shows that being back in the old space starts out great — there’s laughter, a toast — but the video offers us a reminder of 1992, when we first met these seven strangers and The Real World. (The roommates were introduced to the concept at the same time, as you can see.)

Yes, there will be plenty of drama in 2021, including one roommate deciding to leave. And as Kevin puts it, “It’s unrealistic to think that something that we did in the past that was filmed was not going to be brought up again.” It looks like more than one conversation from the original series may be finished in this reunion.

In The Real World Homecoming: New York, “the original seven strangers will revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate,” according to the logline.

Multiple seasons of the original Real World are available to stream now on CBS All Access.

The Real World Homecoming: New York, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 4, Paramount+