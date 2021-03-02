Peacock Orders New Science Series ‘The End Is Nye’ Hosted by, Who Else, Bill Nye

Bill Nye and NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service are teaming up for a brand new science series, The End Is Nye.

The science educator, engineer, author, and inventor is set to executive produce and host the program from Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio group, and Seth MacFarlane‘s Fuzzy Door.

The show will explore disasters, sending Bill Nye into epic global predicaments that are both natural and unnatural. He’ll then use science to explain how we can survive, mitigate, and potentially prevent the disasters.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds‘ Brannon Braga is signed on to serve as showrunner and executive producer of all episodes. Each installment dives into the reality and mystery of various threats ranging from viruses and volcanoes to asteroids, authoritarianism, and climate change to chemical warfare.

Along with offering thrills and chills, each worldwide catastrophe covered also provides viewers with hope for a way forward. Considered a scientific blueprint, The End Is Nye will help viewers see the ways in which they can survive anything that comes their way.