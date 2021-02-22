The Queen to Air Commonwealth Address Hours Before Prince Harry & Meghan’s Oprah Special

TV will be filled with royals on Sunday, March 7. Fans of the British monarchy had already marked on calendars the Oprah CBS interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and now, it’s been announced that the Queen herself — accompanied by various (still working) royal family members — will make her annual Commonwealth Day address on BBC One the same day, only hours earlier.

The Queen’s annual service had been scheduled for Monday, March 8, but it was sidelined due to COVID.

Meagan and Harry, who recently relinquished their royal duties, sit down with Winfrey for the 90-minute Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. They’ll discuss the challenges they’ve faced since stepping down from their royal duties, parenthood (they’re expecting their second child) and much more.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine, Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince Harry, Duchess Catherine, and Countess of Wessex, Sophie, are also set to participate in the Commonwealth celebration presented from Westminster Abbey by Anita Rani. The celebration will also include prayers, performances, and many perspectives on the importance of Commonwealth links.

Prince Harry and Markle recently announced they’d no longer be working royals. Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen and other family members, saying,”While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”