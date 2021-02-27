‘The Great North’ Sneak Peek: The Tobin Kids Hatch a Plan to Get Dad a Date (VIDEO)

The Tobin kids are playing matchmakers in The Great North‘s latest episode, “Romantic Meat-Based Adventure,” airing February 28.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, above, the siblings come together for the sake of their father Beef (voiced by Nick Offerman), who is seriously lacking in the romance department. And Judy (Jenny Slate) kicks off a family meeting with some blunt facts.

“Dad has not been on any dates since admitting that mom left him, and he is at serious risk of dying alone,” she announces to her brothers Wolf (Will Forte), Ham (Paul Rust), and Moon (Aparna Nancherla) and Wolf’s fiancé Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan).

Her solution to this problem? Pushing Beef to get back out in the dating game, which Wolf says will be possible at a local “Meet and Meat,” an event where singles can meet up and also go home with various cuts and types of meat. But will their plan work? Tune in to find. out.

The Great North, Sundays, 8:30/7:30c, Fox