‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ Adds Richard Kind & Maria Bamford as Recurring Guest Stars in Season 2

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay has cast the parents of Drea, played by Lillian Carrier.

Richard Kind and Maria Bamford will recur as guest stars in Season 2 of the Freeform series as Drea’s father Toby and mother Suze.

Toby is described as “slightly odd, mostly oblivious, but lovable,” and someone who is “a hopeless romantic and eternally supportive of his autistic daughter.” Suze is “enthusiastic, emotionally vulnerable, [and] hands-on.” She’s also “completely charmed” by Nicholas, the older brother of Drea’s girlfriend, Matilda (Kayla Cromer), who’s played by show creator and writer Josh Thomas.

Kind’s numerous previous TV credits include The Goldbergs and Curb Your Enthusiasm; Bamford’s include Arrested Development and her own Lady Dynamite.

The comedy returns on Thursday, April 8, with back-to-back episodes, at 10/9c. (It’ll move to its usual time slot of 10:30/9:30c the following week.)

In Season 2, the Moss family and Nicholas’ boyfriend Alex (Adam Faison) are trying to move on after a heartbreaking New York trip. Matilda rethinks her life goals, Genevieve (Maeve Press) puts herself out there (including with dating), and Nicholas tries to figure out balancing being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend, and (cute) entomologist.

Joining Thomas as executive producers are Stephanie Swedlove, Kevin Whyte, David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, April 8, 10/9c, Freeform