Freeform Sets ‘Cruel Summer’ Premiere Date, Adds ‘Single Drunk Female’ Comedy & More

If you’re a fan of Freeform’s programming, you’re going to love the spring and summer months.

As part of its virtual Television Critics Association presentation, the network announced premiere dates (or at least narrowed it down) for returning favorites (think Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and The Bold Type‘s final season) and the highly anticipated psychological mystery Cruel Summer, as well as the pickup of a new comedy series.

Also, Good Trouble and grown-ish, which are currently airing, will return with additional episodes this summer.

What Happened to Kate?

That’s the question you’ll be asking once Cruel Summer from executive producer Jessica Biel, premieres on Tuesday, April 20, at 9/8c. (After the premiere, episodes will air Tuesdays at 10/9c.) The psychological thriller follows Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), “the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner [Chiara Aurelia], the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance,” Freeform teases. “All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.”

It also stars Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano. Watch the first promo:

Time to Think About Life Choices?

Freeform has ordered the comedy Single Drunk Female to series.

“After a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to move back home with her ‘Smother’ to sober up and avoid jail time,” the description reveals. “But when her childhood BFF reveals surprising news, Samantha starts to learn there is a fine line between party girl and walking disaster.”

The series, from creator and writer Simone Finch, stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard.

Joining Finch as executive producers are Jenni Konner, Phil Traill, and Nora Silver. Leslye Headland directed and executive produced the pilot.

Get Ready to Say Goodbye to Kat, Jane, and Sutton

As was previously announced, The Bold Type is ending with its upcoming fifth season. In it, Kat (Aisha Dee), Jane (Katie Stevens), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy), whom we met when they were all working at Scarlet Magazine, are “on the brink of defining who they really are and how to best leave their mark on the world,” according to the network. These final episodes will begin airing in spring 2021.

The series also stars Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin.

More Magic, Higher Stakes

Fans met witches Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Tally (Jessica Sutton), and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) as they trained to defend the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army on Motherland: Fort Salem. They return in Season 2 — moving on to training at the War College — in summer 2021.

In these new episodes, they’ll “confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla,” according to Freeform. “While General Alder [Lyne Renee] seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won’t stop until all witches are exterminated?”

The series also stars Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney.

It’ll Be Fine … Right?

Yes, especially since Everything’s Gonna Be Okay returns for its second season with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, April 8 at 10/9c. (Its usual time slot is Thursdays t 10:30/9:30c.) Everyone’s home following the heartbreaking trip to New York, but can the Moss family and Nicholas’ (creator and writer Josh Thomas) boyfriend Alex (Adam Faison) move forward?

In Season 2, “Matilda [Kayla Cromer] is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve [Maeve Press] starts putting herself out there — even dating — and Nicholas is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend and cute entomologist,” the logline reads.