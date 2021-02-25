Molly Tries to Talk Sense Into Wubbo in a ‘For All Mankind’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

A treacherous trek on the moon has led to a life-altering decisions in For All Mankind‘s latest episode, “The Bleeding Edge.”

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, above, Molly (Sonya Walger) runs into crew mate Wubbo (Bjørn Alexander), who is walking away from a group of NASA colleagues who appear to be giving him a celebratory sendoff of sorts.

Molly tries to walk away before Wubbo sees her, but it’s too late.

“I’m heading back home to the Netherlands,” he tells her.

“The flight surgeons pulled your ticket, huh? That’s not right, Wubbo, they don’t get to do that,” Molly responds, assuming that the decision stems from their recent experience with a solar event on the moon that left Wubbo injured and exposed to radiation.

Instead, Wubbo surprises Molly, revealing, “This was my choice, I’m leaving the program.”

Can Molly change his mind? See her reaction — and how things pan out in the latest episode of For All Mankind.

For All Mankind, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+