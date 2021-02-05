If Paramount Network’s hit Yellowstone has you intrigued about the family at the heart of it, the Duttons, and eager to learn more about its history, you’re in luck.

Part of co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group includes the Yellowstone prequel, Y: 1883, for the streaming service Paramount+ in 2021. A special sneak peek will debut during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7. Check it out below.

Y: 1883 will follow “the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” according to the logline. “It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner), who controls the United States’ largest contiguous cattle ranch. Season 3 ended with the lives of John and two of his kids, Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Beth (Kelly Reilly), hanging in the balance following attacks on the family.

“I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans,” Sheridan said in a statement. As part of his deal, he will create content with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for ViacomCBS’ Paramount Network, Paramount+, CBS, and other brands and platforms.

Joining Sheridan as executive producers on the prequel are John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

Y: 1883, 2021, Paramount+