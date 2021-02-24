Will There Be a ‘WandaVision’ Season 2?

It may feel like WandaVision just started (its first two episodes dropped on January 15), but it is wrapping up after two more episodes — and chances are that could be it for the Disney+ series following Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany‘s Marvel characters.

Fans will see Olsen’s Wanda in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but as far as a second season of WandaVision after that, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige doesn’t say anything definitive during a Television Critics Association panel on February 24.

“I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘no’ to anything,” he says, adding, “We are developing the shows as we develop the movies.”

Because of the crossover between movies and series, they look at it on a case-by-case basis: “Sometimes [there will be] a Season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series.” Olsen’s aforementioned role in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie suggests that could be the case here, but we’ll have to wait and see.

WandaVision is one of several Marvel shows on Disney+ this year. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be premiering on March 19, just two weeks after WandaVision ends, while Loki is coming on June 11.

WandaVision, Fridays, Disney+