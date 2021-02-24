Disney+ Spring & Summer 2021 Premiere Dates: ‘Turner & Hooch,’ a New ‘Star Wars’ & More

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Turner & Hooch Disney Plus Josh Peck
Disney+/Farah Nosh

In addition to the already announced The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Marvel’s other upcoming series Loki, there’s plenty of entertainment coming to Disney+ in the spring and summer months.

The streaming service has announced premiere dates for The Mysterious Benedict Society, Monsters at Work, Turner & Hooch, and more scripted series. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Zenimation are both returning for second seasons.

Watch the Super Bowl's Epic Sneak Peek at 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'See Also

Watch the Super Bowl's Epic Sneak Peek at 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Plus, Zemo, Sharon Carter, and more return for Marvel's next Disney+ series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers kick off this batch of programming in March; their premiere dates were already announced.

Check out the spring and summer dates you need to know for Disney+ below.

March

March 19:The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

March 26:The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

April

April 16:Big Shot

May

May 4:Star Wars: The Bad Batch

May 14:High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2

Kristen Schaal Tony Hale Maameyaa Boafo Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney/Diyah Pera)

June

June 11:Loki

June 11:Zenimation Season 2

June 25:The Mysterious Benedict Society

July

July 2:Monsters at Work

July 16:Turner & Hooch

July 23:Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life

Big Shot

High School Musical: The Musical

Loki

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers