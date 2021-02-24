Disney+ Spring & Summer 2021 Premiere Dates: ‘Turner & Hooch,’ a New ‘Star Wars’ & More
In addition to the already announced The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Marvel’s other upcoming series Loki, there’s plenty of entertainment coming to Disney+ in the spring and summer months.
The streaming service has announced premiere dates for The Mysterious Benedict Society, Monsters at Work, Turner & Hooch, and more scripted series. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Zenimation are both returning for second seasons.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers kick off this batch of programming in March; their premiere dates were already announced.
Check out the spring and summer dates you need to know for Disney+ below.
March
March 19:The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
March 26:The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
April
April 16:Big Shot
May
May 4:Star Wars: The Bad Batch
May 14:High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2
June
June 11:Loki
June 11:Zenimation Season 2
June 25:The Mysterious Benedict Society
July
July 2:Monsters at Work
July 16:Turner & Hooch
July 23:Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life