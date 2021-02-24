In addition to the already announced The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Marvel’s other upcoming series Loki, there’s plenty of entertainment coming to Disney+ in the spring and summer months.

The streaming service has announced premiere dates for The Mysterious Benedict Society, Monsters at Work, Turner & Hooch, and more scripted series. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Zenimation are both returning for second seasons.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers kick off this batch of programming in March; their premiere dates were already announced.

Check out the spring and summer dates you need to know for Disney+ below.

March

March 19:The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

March 26:The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

April

April 16:Big Shot

May

May 4:Star Wars: The Bad Batch

May 14:High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2

June

June 11:Loki

June 11:Zenimation Season 2

June 25:The Mysterious Benedict Society

July

July 2:Monsters at Work

July 16:Turner & Hooch

July 23:Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life