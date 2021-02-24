Two new CW shows are set to make their debuts in April and June, while a fan favorite will return for its sixth season in May.

The CW announced its Spring 2021 schedule on February 24, and it includes new Legends of Tomorrow, series premieres of Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah, a new animal special, and a couple shake-ups to the current lineup. (When Kung Fu premieres on Wednesday, April 7, Riverdale is going on hiatus until July 7.)

With Legends of Tomorrow airing on Sundays at 8/7c, Batwoman is moving an hour later to 9/8c — making it an Arrowverse night — and Charmed is heading back to Fridays at 8/7c (its Season 2 time slot last year).

Check out The CW’s Spring 2021 schedule below.

Wednesday, April 7

8:00 p.m.:Kung Fu (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.:Nancy Drew (Original Episode)

Friday, April 30

8:00 p.m.:World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling (All-New Special)

9:00 p.m.:Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Encore Episode)

Sunday, May 2

8:00 p.m.:DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.:Batwoman (New Time Period)

Friday, May 7

8:00 p.m.:Charmed (New Time Period)

9:00 p.m.:Dynasty (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, June 9

8:00 p.m.:Kung Fu (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.:In the Dark (Season Premiere)

Monday, June 14

8:00 p.m.:All American (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.:The Republic of Sarah (Series Premiere)