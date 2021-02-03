The CW Renews 'Walker,' 'Batwoman' & 10 More Series for the 2021-2022 Season

The CW has a lot of confidence in its lineup right now, including its newest series Walker.

The network announced on February 3 that it has renewed 12 of its current series for the 2021-2022 season: All American (Season 4), Batwoman (Season 3), Charmed (Season 4), DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7), Dynasty (Season 5), The Flash (Season 8), In the Dark (Season 4), Legacies (Season 4), Nancy Drew (Season 3), Riverdale (Season 6), Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4), and Walker (Season 2). (Legends of Tomorrow, In the Dark, Dynasty, and Roswell, New Mexico are part of the CW's midseason lineup this year.)

In addition, it has ordered more episodes of freshman series Walker (five more, 18 total) and Superman & Lois (two more, 15 total) for this season. The latter debuts on Tuesday, February 23, with a two-hour event (a 90-minute premiere, followed by a 30-minute behind-the-scenes special).

"We wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season," Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network, said. "We are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons.”

Walker was the CW's most-watched series premiere in five years, with 2.4 million viewers. And All American's third season premiere was its most-watched episode ever on the CW and the network's most-streamed episode ever on the app.

The CW previously announced that Black Lightning and Supergirl will be ending this season.