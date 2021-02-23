Netflix Sets ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Premiere Date & Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)

Ready to meet more superheroes? Jupiter’s Legacy, based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s graphic novels, is coming to Netflix on Friday, May 7.

“One day you’re going to be stronger than anyone else in the world,” we hear Sheldon, a.k.a. “The Utopian” (Josh Duhamel) say in the teaser announcing the release date (below). “Every evil you can imagine is going to rise up against mankind — not for justice, for vengeance. You’re going to be the future.”

The eight-episode drama spans decades and follows the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty. “After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy,” the logline teases. “But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.”

In addition to Duhamel, Jupiter’s Legacy also stars Leslie Bibb (Grace a.k.a. “Lady Liberty”), Ben Daniels (Walter a.k.a. “Brainwave”), Elena Kampouris (Chloe Sampson), Andrew Horton (Brandon a.k.a. “Paragon”), Mike Wade (Fitz a.k.a. “The Flare”), and Matt Lanter (George a.k.a. “Sky Fox”).

Joining Millar and Quitely as executive producers are Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton, and Sang Kyu Kim.

Jupiter’s Legacy, Series Premiere, Friday, May 7, Netflix