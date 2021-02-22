Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Zombie Heist Film Gets Netflix Premiere Date

While fans continue to wait for the arrival of Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League, the writer and director’s teasing the premiere date for his Netflix film, Army of the Dead.

In a tweet posted to his social media profile, Snyder revealed that the action horror movie will premiere Friday, May 21, on the streamer. He also revealed that a teaser trailer is on the way this Thursday, February 25.

Army of the Dead follows a group of so-called mercenaries living in Las Vegas amid a zombie outbreak. Together they try to infiltrate the quarantine zone to pull off one of the biggest heists ever attempted.

The film stars Omari Hardwick, Garret Dillahunt, Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ella Purnell, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win, Rich Cetrone, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, and Huma Qureshi.

Army of the Dead is written by director Snyder, Joby Harold, and Shay Hatten. This film marks Snyder’s return to the zombie genre after previously helming the Dawn of the Dead film for Universal Pictures. The forthcoming film has also spawned plans for a prequel film and anime TV series at Netflix.

