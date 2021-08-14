10 Biggest TV Premieres of April, May & June: ‘Loki,’ ‘Shadow and Bone’ & More
There’s nothing low-key about Loki’s success: The superhero show topped Parrot Analytics’ list of most in-demand series premieres of 2021’s second quarter by a long shot, just as its fellow Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did last quarter.
But not all superhero series fly to such heights. Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy ranked at No. 7 on the list, just above Sex/Life, an erotic Netflix drama that presumably cost a fraction of the reported $200 million price tag for Jupiter’s Legacy. Based on that not-so-Marvel-ous performance, “it is easier to understand why Jupiter’s Legacy was quickly canceled,” Parrot adds.
Here’s the full top 10, starting with an Emmy Awards darling.