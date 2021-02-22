Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie, Kenan Thompson & More Stars to Present

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is gearing up for its biggest night of the year, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, and the presenters list is taking shape.

The awards ceremony being held Sunday, February 28 from two coasts is sure to be a star-studded affair as newly-announced presenters Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, and Kenan Thompson join an already sizable roster.

Along with joining hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will broadcast from the Rainbow Room in New York as well as the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, these new presenters join a list that includes past winners and other TV favorites.

Rounding out the list so far are Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Stay tuned for possible other additions and don’t miss the Golden Globe Awards this weekend on NBC.

78th Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, February 28, 8/7c, NBC

