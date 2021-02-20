‘SNL’ Host Regé-Jean Page Gets World’s Worst Intimacy Coordinators in ‘Bridgerton’ Sketch (VIDEO)

Saturday Night Live welcomed Bridgerton‘s breakout star Regé-Jean Page to Studio 8H as host, and the sketch comedy series didn’t shy away from the actor’s proven charm throughout the February 20 episode.

In two separate segments, Page’s Bridgerton role became part of the plot, first, in his monologue as various cast members vied to be his SNL liaison.

While Aidy Bryant, Ego Nwodim, and Chloe Fineman attempt to help Page through his opener, the star can’t seem to escape his character.

Later, Page revived his Bridgerton role as Simon, the Duke of Hastings, during a segment set behind the scenes of the Netflix show.

Pete Davidson and Mikey Day step in as under-qualified intimacy coordinators for one of Bridgerton‘s most pivotal scenes. What could go wrong?

Check out the clips above and below to see how the star handled his unofficial rakish duties.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC

Bridgerton, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix