‘Mythic Quest’s Ian & Poppy Clash Over How to Make Another Hit Game in Season 2 First Look (VIDEO)

Mythic Quest Season 2 is here with a first-look trailer, and it seems the employees of the multiplayer game company are out of quarantine and looking for their next big hit after Raven’s Banquet.

And at least one thing hasn’t changed: Newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) continue to butt heads. Will their blank whiteboard serve as common ground — or push them in opposite directions?

As for the rest of the team, an Apple+ TV description of the season — which returns on the streamer Friday, May 7 — teases C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) grappling with issues from his past, testers Dana (Imani Hakim) and Rachel (Ashly Burch) testing the idea of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) losing his assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis), who goes to work for Brad (Danny Pudi).

Season 2 ended a year ago, though there was a spring treat: a May 2020 all-Zoom quarantine special, where the virtual meetings went as well as you would have expected.

Check out the teaser trailer below, and don’t miss what happens when Mythic Quest returns for its next chapter this spring.

Mythic Quest, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, May 7, Apple TV+