‘Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Hosts ‘SNL’ — And Changes His Name? (VIDEO)

Dear reader, you won’t want to miss this delight Saturday night.

Bridgerton‘sRegé-Jean Page (who has won over pretty much everyone as the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix Regency-set drama) is hosting Saturday Night Live on February 20, with musical guest Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio). And he continues his charming ways in the promo for his appearance on the late-night sketch comedy show.

“I think I’m going to go by Bad Melissa now,” SNL cast member Melissa Villaseñor says after Page introduces himself and Bad Bunny. Page jumps in with, “I’m going to go by Regé-Jean Bunny.” He asks the musician what he wants go by and he’s like, er, “Bad Bunny’s already cool.”

Bridgerton, which Netflix says is its “biggest series ever,” is returning for a second season. It will be based on the second novel in Julia Quinn’s series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) during the social season. Will he find love, like his sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) did with Page’s Duke?

Page is the latest to host SNL in Season 46. Others have already included Issa Rae, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, John Krasinski, Dan Levy, and Regina King.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c (live coast to coast), NBC