Zooey Deschanel & Michael Bolton to Host ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’ on ABC

Ready for another dating show on ABC, the home of the Bachelor franchise?

The Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, coming to the network, is the reboot we didn’t know we needed until it was announced. It puts a celebrity twist — singles looking for love come from TV, music, comedy, and feature films — on a the swinging dating show that premiered in the 1960s.

According to ABC, the show, which does not yet have a premiere date, will have “the same iconic feel as the original classic” as each of the eight episodes follows two celebrities who pick a lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on their answers to questions. The identities of the celebrities will be a secret, though the suitors will receive clues in the form of parody song performances performed by Bolton (sure, why not?).

The Dating Game premiered in 1965 and aired on ABC until 1973. It continued in syndication as The New Dating Game through 1974 and was revived in syndication in 1978, 1986, and 1996.

The Celebrity Dating Game is executive produced by Bolton, Charles Wachter, Christina Kline and Wendi Wan, in association with Sony Pictures Television.