Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to Be Interviewed by Oprah on CBS Special

Oprah Winfrey will sit down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in an exclusive CBS primetime special on Sunday, March 7. The news comes a day after the couple announced that they’re expecting their second child.

Plans call for Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special to start with Oprah interviewing Markle, and then Prince Harry will join them for more conversation, according the network.

The former actress’s transition into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work, and how Markle’s handling the intense public pressure will be among the topics discussed. When Prince Harry joins they’ll also discuss their move to California, growing family, and more.

Be sure to tune in to see the notoriously press shy couple interviewed by someone who gets people talking.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Sunday, March 7, 8/7c, CBS