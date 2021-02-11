Hallmark Sets ‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Premiere Date

Hallmark Channel’s magic returns on Sundays this May.

The network has announced that Good Witch, starring Catherine Bell (Cassie) and James Denton (Sam), returns for its seventh season on Sunday, May 16, at 9/8c. It’s been 12 years since viewers were first introduced to Cassie and the town of Middleton in The Good Witch movie franchise.

“The new season has more magic, love and adventure in store for viewers than ever before,” Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement.

When the series returns, cousins Cassie, Abigail (Sarah Power), and Joy (Katherine Barrell) have a new Merriwick mystery to solve after finding mysterious velvet pouches of soil. Because of that, they’ll be “reflecting on their pasts and how learning how certain life events have impacted who they are now,” Crown Media teases. “Alongside the usual Middleton fun viewers have come to love, new relationships, personal challenges and romance are in store, making Season 7 one fans will never forget.”

Good Witch also stars Catherine Disher (Martha), Kylee Evans (Stephanie), Marc Bendavid (Donovan), and Scott Cavalheiro (Adam).

Darin Goldberg, Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Craig Pryce, and Frank Siracusa serve as executive producers, with Bell co-executive producer. Janina Barrett is supervising producer, while Colin Brunton is producer and Julie Lawrence and Angie Cassiram associate producers.

Good Witch, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, May 16, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel