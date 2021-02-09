‘The Best Man’ Limited Series With Original Movie Cast Ordered by Peacock

The hit movie franchise The Best Man is coming to Peacock for a limited series featuring the original star-studded cast.

Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa, and Harold Perrineau will reprise their roles in The Best Man: Final Chapters.

Peacock has ordered 10 episodes of the dramedy, which will be written and executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North. Lee previously directed the two films in the franchise, The Best Man, released in 1999, and The Best Man Holiday (2013).

The series will catch up with the group of friends from the films as their relationships evolve and past grievances resurface while they negotiate mid-life with varying degrees of success.

“Here we go! The band is back together!” Lee said. “I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise.

“We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”