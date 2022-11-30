The original cast of The Best Man films return for one final adventure in the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, premiering December 22. Peacock shared the official trailer for the series on November 30, giving a glimpse into the love, drama, twists, and turns in store for the beloved characters.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters stars Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as Candy, Terrence Howard as Quentin, Sanaa Lathan as Robyn, Nia Long as Jordan, and Harold Perrineau as Julian — their original roles from the films, the last of which came out nearly 10 years ago. The series will catch up with the beloved characters as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

In the trailer above, Howard’s Quentin reveals he’s getting married, prompting the group to reunite and take stock of where their lives are going. Harper’s book is possibly be made into a movie, which stirs up some unrest between them all. And their kids hilariously ask questions about some very adult topics that makes for an awkward brunch moment.

Malcom D. Lee, who created the original films, returns as co-executive producer and co-showrunner for the series, which drops all eight of its hour-long episodes at once on December 22. Dayna Lynne North executive produces and show-runs with Lee.

“Fans of the franchise have consistently asked me (and the stellar cast) when are we going to tell them what’s happened with this group of friends?” Lee said in a statement. “And what better way to do that than to give them what they want (and more) in a limited series. Given the moment that we are in, this is the perfect time to revisit Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace, and Shelby and go on the wild, emotional, hilarious ride with them, as they deal with their own journeys through parenting, activism, old love, new love, and the complexities of being Black in 21st Century America.”

“It is now more than ever that the world is craving to see what I’ve worked my entire career to show: relatable, universal stories about Black people and their humanity,” Lee added. “It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream. It is my life’s work to tell stories that include and elevate us. And I HOPE my legacy will be that I represented for us.”

“Anyone who has lived a bit knows… Life is not a spectator sport. Sometimes we choose to grow… Sometimes we’re forced to,” said North. “The question is — how will these longtime parents, friends and lovers adjust to their reinvented selves? I am thrilled and proud to join Malcolm for the last leg of this journey, and to be part of adapting this beautiful, powerful franchise for television.”

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is directed by Lee (four episodes), Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend, and Stacey Muhammad. Filmed in New York City, Kearny, New Jersey, and the Dominican Republic, the limited drama series also executive produced by Sean Daniel of Hivemind & Dominique Telson of Blackmaled Productions. Lee executive produces for Blackmaled Productions and North EPs for Loud Sis Productions.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Limited Series Premiere, Thursday, December 22, Peacock