Michelle Obama’s ‘Waffles + Mochi’ Kids Series Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Michelle Obama heads to the frozen food aisle for her new Netflix children’s series, Waffles + Mochi.

The project, from her and president Barack Obama‘s Higher Ground Productions, is a single-camera, live-action series — with puppets! and Michelle! — produced in 10 20-minute episodes that encourage viewers to connect with other cultures through the lens of food. It’s set to debut Monday, March 16. Showrunners are Erika Thormahlen and Jeremy Konner.

The series follows two best friends, the titular puppets Waffles (Michelle Zamora) and Mochi (puppeted by Russ Walko, voiced by Piotr Michael). Their shared dream to become chefs runs into snags, but when the “taste-buddies” are hired at a whimsical supermarket, they embark on the adventure of a lifetime thanks to the help of the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, a magical flying shopping cart that take them around the world for ingredients, and more.

Waffles, Mochi, and friends will be joined by renowned chefs, home cooks, kids, and celebrities. Waffles + Mochi is executive produced by Thormahlen, Konner, Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan, and the Obamas.

Waffles + Mochi, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 16, Netflix