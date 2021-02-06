Watch The Weeknd’s Amazing Super Bowl Halftime Performance (VIDEO)

The Weeknd’sSuper Bowl halftime show was a gorgeously produced spectacle.

The Grammy-winning artist performed a medley of his hits (as others have done in the past for halftime), but without any other guests, moving from stands to field with a stage and set that was visually interesting on every inch of the screen. The stunning showcase of his music was the perfect way to break up the February 7 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Among the songs were “Starboy,” “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and, once on the field, “Blinding Lights.” And while his face was not bandaged, his backup dancers’ were — which does keep things safe when in close contact.

The entire show ended appropriately with fireworks, capping off a very impressive halftime.

Prior to Super Bowl Sunday The Weeknd said, “We wanted to do something we’ve never done before.” He also revealed his plans to “keep it PG for the families,” and he did was successful on both counts.

The Super Bowl kicked off with musical performances from H.E.R. (“America the Beautiful”) and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church (“The Star-Spangled Banner”).

