The first peek of Marvel’s new trailer for the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premiered during the Super Bowl, gave the Big Game a run for its money in terms of action-packed excitement.

As the show nears its March 19 premiere date, Disney+ previews the return of villain Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Avengers ally Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), as well as Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes’ (Sebastian Stan) epic team-up.

Set in the days following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Bucky (The Winter Soldier) and Sam (The Falcon) are adjusting to a world without their crime-fighting pal Captain America (Chris Evans‘ Steve Rodgers). Meanwhile, Zemo’s return could spell trouble for the heroes as the vengeful man promises in the trailer, “Superheroes cannot be allowed to exist. I have no intention to leave my work unfinished.”

Along with plenty of action, the trailer promises some fun between Bucky and Sam, who continue their antagonistic but harmless banter. Plus, catch a peek at some newly released poster art, which features all of the show’s key players.

Watch the full trailer below, and don’t miss The Falcon and the Winter Soldier when it debuts on Disney+ this March.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Series Premiere, Friday, March 19, Disney+