‘Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire to Star in ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ Reboot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Emily Hampshire attends the premiere of Showtime's "The L Word: Generation Q" at Regal LA Live on December 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sony Pictures Television is tapping Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire for a reboot of Norman Lear‘s ’70s series Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

Hampshire is reportedly attached to co-write, executive produce, and star in the series as the titular character. Letterkenny creator Jacob Tierney is set to join the project as showrunner and co-writer, according to Deadline.

The show isn’t currently attached to any networks but will be shopped around. The series will be made under Norman Lear and Brent Miller’s Act III Productions.

The original Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, which aired in daily weeknight syndication from 1976 to 1977, starred Louise Lasser. The satirical soap opera was set in the fictional town of Fernwood, Ohio. The new iteration updates the series by having Hampshire character be a virtual nobody until she becomes a “verified” social media user.

Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman joins a growing list of Lear reboots and reimaginings following the fan favorite One Day at a Timeremake, sadly canceled late last year, ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials, and a forthcoming animated iteration of Good Times that is coming to Netflix.