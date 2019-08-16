5 Other Norman Lear Shows That Should Go Live (PHOTOS)

CBS via Getty Images; NBC Television/Courtesy of Getty Images; CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
One Day At A Time - Mackenzie Phillips, Mary Louise Wilson, Bonnie Franklin, Pat Harrington, Valerie Bertinelli
CBS via Getty Images

One Day at a Time (1975-1984)

The OG of the two series by the same name, the concept of a single mother raising her kids in close-quarters with a quirky building super is still working for viewers today, so why not go live with concept for what would surely be a laugh-filled event.

Bea Arthur & Rue McClanahan In 'Maude'
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Maude (1972-1978)

In this Bea Arthur-starring series, Maude is a liberal and progressive woman, but when she voices her opinions out loud it sometimes comes back to bite her — is there anything more timely in today’s world?

'Sanford And Son' - Redd Foxx and Demond Wilson
NBC Television/Courtesy of Getty Images

Sandford and Son (1972-1977)

This TV classic would make for great live fare with banter between Fred and Lamont alone, and adding in the comedic plots of past episodes would only give it an added edge.

Jimmie Walker As 'J. J.' In 'Good Times'
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Good Times (1974-1979)

A family comedy that also tackled social issues much like Lear’s other projects, Good Times could easily fit the bill by falling into step with previous specials for All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

Louise Lasser As 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman'
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman (1976-1977)

This oddball soap satire follows the titular character as she goes through a day-to-day existence, and with a cult following it could do well with viewers if it were to go live and lean heavily into its genre.

After ABC revealed at this summer’s Television Critics Association Press Tour that Norman Lear is teaming up with Jimmy Kimmel for more Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials, we can’t help but wonder what’s next?

The legendary writer and producer has been working in Hollywood for decades now, and his relevance continues to be proven — especially with the Pop TV pick-up of Lear’s One Day at a Time revival. After airing two live specials featuring segments based on All in the Family and The Jeffersons it’s only natural that ABC start thinking about the latest Lear-Kimmel project.

With titles like Maude and Sanford and Son among Lear’s library we’re taking a look at which shows should go live. Click through the gallery for five series that could make the cut and let us know which one you’d like to see in the Live in Front of a Studio Audience iteration in the poll below.

