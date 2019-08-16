5 Other Norman Lear Shows That Should Go Live (PHOTOS)
After ABC revealed at this summer’s Television Critics Association Press Tour that Norman Lear is teaming up with Jimmy Kimmel for more Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials, we can’t help but wonder what’s next?
The legendary writer and producer has been working in Hollywood for decades now, and his relevance continues to be proven — especially with the Pop TV pick-up of Lear’s One Day at a Time revival. After airing two live specials featuring segments based on All in the Family and The Jeffersons it’s only natural that ABC start thinking about the latest Lear-Kimmel project.
With titles like Maude and Sanford and Son among Lear’s library we’re taking a look at which shows should go live. Click through the gallery for five series that could make the cut and let us know which one you’d like to see in the Live in Front of a Studio Audience iteration in the poll below.