'Jeopardy!' Adds Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie & More as Guest Hosts

The list for Jeopardy!'s guest hosts keeps on growing as Ken Jennings continues his run as the late Alex Trebek's first stand-in.

The fan favorite trivia game show is recruiting Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta for its latest round of guest hosts. The four stars join previously announced guest hosts Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whittaker, Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy!'s executive producer Mike Richards who will proceed Jennings' current run.

"We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity," Richards said in a statement released to the press.

As part of each guest host's appearance, a donation to a charity of their choosing will be made. The total of their donation will match the cumulative winnings of the contestants who compete throughout their appearance as guest host.

While viewers miss Trebek's reliable presence on the show, Jeopardy!'s first guest host has received relatively positive feedback so far. Stay tuned to see how the upcoming stars handle the position in the weeks to come.

